Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $4.29. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 3,624 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $2.88. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

