Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,141,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,416 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARDX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 463,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.84 million, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $74.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott purchased 381,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,609,410.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,396,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,795.62. The trade was a 18.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mike Kelliher sold 14,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $59,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,204.64. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,477 shares of company stock valued at $932,254. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ARDX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

