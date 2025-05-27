Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,322,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 787,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,453,000 after acquiring an additional 107,317 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 707,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $82,426,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,079,000.

ABG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

ABG opened at $225.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.04 and its 200-day moving average is $248.51. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $312.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.84 by ($0.02). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

