Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 138,054 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUPH opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 195,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,564,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,953,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,631,136. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Keenan sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $68,350.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,173.32. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

