Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of Autoliv worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALV. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Autoliv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.48.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

