Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2,902.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRTS. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.47. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.18 and a 1-year high of $252.82.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.99 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.41%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

