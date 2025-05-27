Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.29 Million Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $81.98. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $71.02 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The company has a market cap of $220.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

