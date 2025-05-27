Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,145 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $922.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. Research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

