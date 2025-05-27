Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

