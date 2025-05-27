Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,466,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 460.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGTX opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.67 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $120.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TGTX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

