Bank of America Corp DE Sells 88,510 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,510 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 351.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 60,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

