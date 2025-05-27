Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,720 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.53% of Barings BDC worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 393.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $954.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

In other news, CEO Eric J. Lloyd acquired 34,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,569 shares in the company, valued at $670,949.28. This trade represents a 87.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Matthew Freund purchased 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $31,944.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,418.14. This trade represents a 21.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading

