BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 141.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of BCE by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in BCE by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 179.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $36.17.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. BCE’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

