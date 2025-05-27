Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Belden by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Belden by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

In other Belden news, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $441,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,776.79. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $26,250.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,518.80. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.24. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $131.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.43.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $624.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

