BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of BRBR opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,218.68. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

