Best Canadian Stocks To Consider – May 24th

CSX, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Celsius, Canadian National Railway, and Canadian Natural Resources are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity shares of companies incorporated in Canada and listed on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or TSX Venture Exchange. They represent ownership stakes in Canadian businesses across sectors like energy, mining and financial services. Investors in Canadian stocks seek returns through share-price appreciation and dividends, though performance can vary with corporate results and broader market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,148,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,927,639. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,808,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,277. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,102. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $68.05.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. 4,127,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,996,320. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $95.36.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

CNI stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.08. 1,221,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,250. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $127.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. 3,855,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,596. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $38.86.

