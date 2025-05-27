Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now – May 24th

MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, TeraWulf, and Iris Energy are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models, balance sheets or operations are closely tied to Bitcoin. By investing in these equities—such as cryptocurrency miners, Bitcoin custody providers or firms holding significant Bitcoin reserves—investors gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements through the stock market rather than buying the cryptocurrency directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 46,996,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,123,158. MARA has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,551,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,318,860. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 4.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. 22,963,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,416,323. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 4.74. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ:WULF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. 42,857,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,485,423. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.00. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,973,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,224,448. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51.

