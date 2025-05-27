Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.73 and traded as high as C$7.84. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$7.70, with a volume of 40,702 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Ventum Financial raised their target price on Blackline Safety from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$649.28 million, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.70.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Robert Herdman sold 6,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total value of C$40,140.00. Insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries.

