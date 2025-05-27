BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $333,000 Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 97,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5,960.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 821.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of IART stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $955.86 million, a PE ratio of -136.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.17 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

