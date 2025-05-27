BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Manitowoc were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 186,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Stock Down 2.2%

Manitowoc stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.39 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

Insider Activity at Manitowoc

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,990,432.56. This trade represents a 0.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

