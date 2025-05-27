Brigette Elizabeth Chang Sells 50,000 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Brigette Elizabeth Chang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.41, for a total transaction of C$1,570,465.00.

Brigette Elizabeth Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 17th, Brigette Elizabeth Chang sold 60,100 shares of CI Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.20, for a total transaction of C$1,875,120.00.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Brigette Elizabeth Chang sold 340,000 shares of CI Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.20, for a total transaction of C$10,608,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Brigette Elizabeth Chang sold 1,500 shares of CI Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00.

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CIX opened at C$31.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 506.88, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CI Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of C$13.87 and a 12-month high of C$31.65.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

About CI Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. CI Financial’s payout ratio is -166.77%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

