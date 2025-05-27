BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Stake Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.46% of BrightSpire Capital worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRSP shares. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 target price on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.70. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.