Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 163,955 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.55% of Brookline Bancorp worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 1.1%

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $922.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

