CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV) Director Cory Lane Belyk Sells 38,500 Shares of Stock

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV – Get Free Report) Director Cory Lane Belyk sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$33,110.00.

Cory Lane Belyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Cory Lane Belyk sold 90,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$77,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Cory Lane Belyk sold 1,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$810.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Cory Lane Belyk sold 50,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00.

CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance

Shares of CVE CVV opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.19 million and a P/E ratio of -17.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.78. CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of CanAlaska Uranium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

