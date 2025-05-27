CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and traded as high as $29.63. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 10,823 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

CB Financial Services Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John Swiatek sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,555.88. This represents a 17.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 120,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading

