Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 25,472 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,472 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 53,339 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. The firm had revenue of $760.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

