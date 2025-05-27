Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $145.75 and a 1-year high of $234.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

