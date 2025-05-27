Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $9,626,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. This represents a 21.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,695.46. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM stock opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.03.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

