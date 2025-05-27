Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock Position Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXCFree Report) by 200.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Concentrix worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Concentrix by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Concentrix by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Concentrix by 843.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNXC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Insider Activity

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $27,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,280.30. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $1,428,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,155,862 shares in the company, valued at $56,082,424.24. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,444 shares of company stock worth $1,481,628. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

