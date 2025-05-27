Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Paradoxiom Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $5,371,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Construction Partners news, CEO Fred Julius Smith III acquired 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.83 per share, for a total transaction of $689,055.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,055.39. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $442,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,689.87. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Construction Partners Stock Up 2.1%

Construction Partners stock opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $571.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

