Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Core Laboratories worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of CLB stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Core Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $123.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CLB

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.