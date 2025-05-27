CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CRH by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 859.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. Equities analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.