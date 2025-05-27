Currys (LON:CURY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.44 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.73). Currys shares last traded at GBX 124.20 ($1.69), with a volume of 2,267,272 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.37) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.81.

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

