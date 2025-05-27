Currys (LON:CURY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.44 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.73). Currys shares last traded at GBX 124.20 ($1.69), with a volume of 2,267,272 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.37) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Currys
Currys Trading Up 0.6%
About Currys
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Currys
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.