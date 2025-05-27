D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $334,000 Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Avista by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 69,754 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Avista by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 28,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.30 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.76%.

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $89,047.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,886.25. The trade was a 15.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

