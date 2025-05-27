D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 93,612 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,612 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 357.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

