D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 234,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,703,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.