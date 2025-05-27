Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 949,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,822,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after buying an additional 120,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,821.60. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $259,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,586.72. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.4%

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $128.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.52. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $332.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.52 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna set a $140.00 price target on Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.