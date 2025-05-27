Deutsche Bank AG Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,256,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,003,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after acquiring an additional 72,764 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,881,000 after acquiring an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $19,346,000. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.59. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $96.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.