Deutsche Bank AG Invests $1 Million in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Grail alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Grail from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Grail Price Performance

Grail stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. Grail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.03) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. Analysts forecast that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of Grail stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $237,976.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,862,541.02. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of Grail stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $56,659.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,170 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,304. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,948 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Grail Profile

(Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.