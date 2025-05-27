Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 6,933 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 798.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

IRON opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mona Ashiya sold 202,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $10,974,506.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,332,603.18. The trade was a 49.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $105,357.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,187.66. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,936,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

