Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $638,050,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $298,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $185,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after acquiring an additional 928,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $461,600,000 after acquiring an additional 658,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $135.86 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.