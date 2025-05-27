Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $638,050,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $298,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $185,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after acquiring an additional 928,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $461,600,000 after acquiring an additional 658,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy
In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy
Diamondback Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ FANG opened at $135.86 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.46%.
Diamondback Energy Profile
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diamondback Energy
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.