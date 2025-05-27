Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.83 and traded as high as C$2.95. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.94, with a volume of 211,075 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIV. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins set a C$3.75 target price on Diversified Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.87. The stock has a market cap of C$449.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.0208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

Further Reading

