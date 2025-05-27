Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,954,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,047,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,837.08. This trade represents a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $507.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.