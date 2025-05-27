Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.80 ($3.89) and traded as high as GBX 297.29 ($4.03). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 295 ($4.00), with a volume of 116,486 shares trading hands.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Trading Up 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of £401.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 286.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 280.09.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 13.82 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 88.71%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.60%.

Targeting growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom that meet the Company’s Sustainable and Responsible investing criteria

