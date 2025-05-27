Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 329.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 78.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,778,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $8,890,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,111,000 after acquiring an additional 652,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens set a $255.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

NYSE EXP opened at $214.77 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.61 and a 52 week high of $321.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

