Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,537,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,848,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,416,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3,136.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 736,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,213,000 after buying an additional 713,272 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,561,000 after buying an additional 697,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.9%

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

