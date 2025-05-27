Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 263.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,407 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.53% of Enerflex worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerflex Price Performance

NYSE EFXT opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. Enerflex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enerflex from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

