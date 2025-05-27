Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELVN. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jones Trading dropped their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $804.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.07. Enliven Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,330. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $142,940.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 323,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,766.40. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,111 shares of company stock worth $1,657,145 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,157,000 after buying an additional 199,692 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,389,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 55,283 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after acquiring an additional 290,153 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 972,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

