Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) Insider John Whiteman Acquires 295,000 Shares

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH – Get Free Report) insider John Whiteman purchased 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$149,860.00 ($97,311.69).

Eureka Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $258.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55.

Eureka Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eureka Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Eureka Group Company Profile

Eureka Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages senior independent living communities in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Rental Villages and Property Management. It provides ownership of seniors' rental villages; specialist property management and caretaking services; catering; and managed services.

