Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Holdings Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 476,318 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $4,361,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 468,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 301,354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,924,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,516,000 after acquiring an additional 370,704 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Everi Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 1.31. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.22 million. Everi had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.72%. Analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,428.75. The trade was a 34.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $100,668.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,615.20. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.